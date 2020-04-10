CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CME Group remains well-poised for growth on strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses — owing to higher compensation and benefits, technology expenses, depreciation, and others — raise its financial risks. its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Bank of America decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after purchasing an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

