COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Get COCA COLA AMATI/ADR alerts:

CCLAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 90,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.88. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA COLA AMATI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.