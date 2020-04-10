Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd comprises about 1.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000.

RNP traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

