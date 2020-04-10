Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.05. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.91.

COLM stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. 336,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,382. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

