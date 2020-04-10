Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 28,615,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,581,332. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

