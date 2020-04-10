Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of CSLLY traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.69. 60,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,938. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.70. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $114.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

