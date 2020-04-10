Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.69. 60,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,938. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $114.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.70.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.