Conceal Price Down 15.5% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $285,262.77 and $49,966.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.01058836 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033419 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00260658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00174265 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007464 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00059304 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,916,486 coins and its circulating supply is 7,004,074 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

