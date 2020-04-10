ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,174,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

