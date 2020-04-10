Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $211.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.91.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $8.47 on Tuesday, hitting $166.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,518. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.50, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

