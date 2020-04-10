Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.01. 6,487,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,268. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

