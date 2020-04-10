Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Receives $1.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Covia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Covia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Covia in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CVIA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 1,051,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Covia by 9.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Covia by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Covia by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Covia by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the period.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

