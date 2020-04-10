Craig Hallum Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 272,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,918. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after buying an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

