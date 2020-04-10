Cred (LBA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.47 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Cred has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi and Bibox. In the last week, Cred has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02717091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.