Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Down 0.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.14, 10,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.20% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.