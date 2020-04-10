Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $51.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Crocs from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. CL King reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. 2,596,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Crocs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after buying an additional 1,051,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $41,173,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3,403.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 607,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after buying an additional 589,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.