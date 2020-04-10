Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,759.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Crown has a market cap of $1.26 million and $4,759.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.03379562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00750908 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,448,229 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.