Cryptonex One Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00023949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $91.82 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

