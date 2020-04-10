Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Crystal Lake Mining Corp (CVE:CLM)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 263,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 251,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Crystal Lake Mining (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

