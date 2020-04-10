CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSGS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.54. 192,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,301. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.