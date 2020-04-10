CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,116. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.