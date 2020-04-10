CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lessened by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 6.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 9,167,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,924,928. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

