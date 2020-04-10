DA Davidson Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised shares of Varonis Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 272,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $1,075,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,563,000 after buying an additional 1,127,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after buying an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $23,407,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $18,393,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,213,000 after buying an additional 141,853 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.