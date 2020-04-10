Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

DAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 1,909,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,486. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.