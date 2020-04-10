DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,401. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.