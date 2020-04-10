Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.40.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,309. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

