Deutsche Bank Boosts Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $175.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

