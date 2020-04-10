Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS AIXXF traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

