Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.
DLAKY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
