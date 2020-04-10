Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

DLAKY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

