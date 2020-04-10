DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DPSGY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 117,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.