Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,851,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

