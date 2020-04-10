Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.30, 229,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 210,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 9.19% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.