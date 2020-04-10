Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 2,359 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,371,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,502,024. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

