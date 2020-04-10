Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 40,381 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,008.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

