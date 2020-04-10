Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 487 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,245. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.