Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $84.31. 17,021,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

