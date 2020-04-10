Domani Wealth LLC Buys 33,373 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 323.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,321. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.