Domani Wealth LLC Buys 43,638 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1,092.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,702,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $152.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

