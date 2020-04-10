Domani Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,465,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

