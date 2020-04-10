Domani Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

HON traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $143.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,493. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.