Domani Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,206.57. 2,635,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,807. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $829.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.17.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

