Domani Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 254,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

