Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,411,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.