Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,641.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

XRAY traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 3,648,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

