Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.92. 3,743,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

