Domani Wealth LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Danaher stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,201. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.