Domani Wealth LLC Has $576,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

