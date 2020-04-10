Domani Wealth LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,536,000 after acquiring an additional 433,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $160.98. 3,232,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.