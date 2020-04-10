Domani Wealth LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 921,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

