Domani Wealth LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 223.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 67,843,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,244,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.